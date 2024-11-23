Kabambe calls for unity ahead of Monday’s peaceful demonstration

By Burnett Munthali

UTM President, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, has issued a powerful rallying call to Malawians, urging them to join a peaceful demonstration on Monday aimed at demanding accountability and responsible governance from the country’s leadership.

In a passionate message posted on his Facebook page, Dr. Kabambe highlighted the gravity of the leadership crisis Malawi is facing, emphasizing the daily struggles citizens endure as a result of absent and ineffective leadership.

Dr. Kabambe reminded Malawians of the constitutional right to assemble and demand better governance, stating:

“Monday, we will rise together in peaceful demonstration, exercising our constitutional right to demand accountability and leadership from those who have turned away from their duties.”

He stressed the importance of collective action, urging citizens to unite and send a clear message to those in power that the people’s voices cannot be ignored.

The UTM leader did not mince words in describing the challenges the nation is facing. He pointed to a visible decline in governance that he attributes to the failure of leadership to prioritize the needs of the people. Dr. Kabambe’s remarks underline the growing frustrations among Malawians over issues such as economic hardships, poor service delivery, and unfulfilled promises.

Dr. Kabambe emphasized the need for unity among Malawians, saying:

“Let us show them that we are not just bystanders; we are active participants in shaping our future.”

He encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers, assuring them that their presence and collective voice can inspire change and hold leaders accountable.

As Malawi navigates challenging times, Dr. Kabambe’s call to action reflects a broader desire for transformational leadership that addresses the concerns of ordinary citizens. Monday’s peaceful demonstration, which is supported by the UTM Party and other stakeholders, aims to serve as a reminder that Malawians have the power to influence the direction of their country.

Dr. Kabambe concluded his message with a call for peaceful conduct during the demonstration, reinforcing the need to uphold the constitutional rights of every citizen. His message is expected to resonate with Malawians who share a common vision for a better and more accountable government.

All eyes will be on Monday’s demonstration to see how citizens respond to this rallying call and how the government reacts to these demands for leadership and accountability.