Fall of the giant? Manchester City lose five games in a row

…..Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham Hotspurs

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-The English Premier league champions Manchester City have faced humiliation with four nill defeat by Tottenham Hotspurs at Ethad Stadium.

City have lost five games in a row in major competitions in 2024/2025 football season.

Today’s City defeat is the worst result at home in 18 years.

Despite the defeat City, are still on position two in the Premier league with 23 points while league leaders Liverpool has 28 points with a game in hand on Sunday, November 24, 2024 against Southampton.

Arsenal are on position four while Chelsea takes third slot with the same points with Arsenal, 22 points in eleven games…