Kaliati- laws should protect women and gilrs from abuses pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Dr. Patricia Kaliati is unhappy on some law enforcers; police, judges who are seating on sexual assaults cases that perpetrators are scott free while others released on questionable bail.

Kaliati observes that the development has harnessed increase cases of rape, defilement in the country.

The minister feels that the trend is because most law enforcers have not experienced rape, defilement of their relations.

“I will pray that law officers who seat on rape, defilement cases their children, daughters, sisters, mothers be raped that they are to feel the pinch also.

Why giving bail to toddler raper, defiler. We are a sick nation “, worried Kaliati.

The minister was speaking on Thursday evening, June 24, 2021 during an Interface meeting with the Legal and Social Welfare Parliamentary Committees on the discussion of the Sexual Exploitation Act in the capital Lilongwe.

She said national and regional level research studies to generate evidence for well-informed proposed Sexual Exploitation Act.

The Minister noted that policy makers need to enhance awareness campaigns and engage with traditional leaders, security agents, school structures and the survivors to listen to their voices to address harmful cultural practices and empower women.

Kaliati has said there need for multi-sectoral approach to prevent, respond and report of Gender Based Violence GBV in the country.

She said fund initiatives should aim at making a better world for women and the children, particularly the girl child who is facing a lot of atrocities.

“We would like to see that cases of sexual abuse, in whatever context, are dwelt with to protect women and the children. The pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the laws, policies and implementation arrangement especially in emergencies,” Kaliati stated.

The Minister added that these lessons should help us to find common solutions to deal with sexual exploitation offences timely.

She laude World Vision Malawi (WVM) and its partners for organizing the event which has enabled a conversation on a very important topic of the Sexual Exploitation Act.

The Minister hailed the Judge of High Court for enlightening them on Sexual Exploitation and the law and the law makers for accepting to be part of the conversation.

WVM Officer In-Charge, Catherine Omenda said there was need to help WVM to help achieve its goals of protecting children in from any form of exploitation.

She said children need to be protecting from act of violence both a at home and schools.

“Many girls are suffering from child marriages, are being sexually harassed and many have being abused subjected to harmful practices,” Omenda pointed out.

She said concerted efforts need to be taken in order to address the challenges being faced.

Commissioner for Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Commissioner, Dr. Bertha Sefu disclosed that MHRC has embarked in enforce Gender Equality Act to address issues of sexual harassment, rape and defilement.

She said MHRC has received six sexual harassment cases and it has been revealed that such are continually remaining unreported.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee of Social and Community Development, Savel Kafwafwa called for harmonization of all child related laws.

He said amendments to the law should bring in stiffer punishments to the offenders to sexually exploitation and abuse.