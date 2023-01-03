Kamba United FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Kalieka based side Kamba Football Club have ignited fire in the central Region Standard Bank Unayo league as they comfortably lead the table with nine (9) points from 3 games.

The team have so far scored ten (10) goals from 3 games in week 1, 2 and 3 of the final round and conceded 2.

They defeated Santhe ADMARC FC 2-1 at home in the first week,they were 1-4 victors away at Balang’ombe before smashing Amboya FC 6-0 at home in week two and three respectively.

Heading into week 4, the Standard Bank sponsored division one league in the Central has registered 25 goals from 7 games in the first round of the last 6 teams.

Hope Academy FC, Lizulu Super Stars FC,Santhe ADMARC FC and Amboya FC are tied on 3 points after playing 2 games only Amboya have played are one game a head.

They are occupying positions 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively due to goal superiority.

Balang’ombe Real Bombers FC are anchoring the table without a point after losing to Kamba FC 1-4 and to Hope Academy FC 2-0.

The MK15.3 million Unayo Standard Bank League in the Central Region enters week 4 on January 4, 2023 with fascinating fixtures as teams will continue with search for points to find themselves on good positions at the table as they sniff Money transferred through Unayo Standard Bank Platform.

Lizulu Super Stars takes on Balang’ombe Real Bombers FC at Wayiyatsa, Hope Academy FC entertain Santhe ADMARC FC at Kalambo ground.

The games will go on on Saturday 7th January as Santhe ADMARC FC welcomes Amboya FC at Aubrey Dimba ground while Hope Academy FC host the on fire Kamba FC from Kalieka township at Kalambo ground.

In the Central Region the league is anticipated to complete before the end of January.

The team that will accumulates more points from the 10 games in the final round will be crowned champions and automatically qualify to Chipiku Premier Division League.

