Kambanje critiques Chakwera’s Cabinet Reshuffle: “A missed opportunity for Malawi”

By Burnett Munthali

Comrade Edwards Kambanje, leader of the Concerned Citizens of Malawi, has sharply criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent cabinet reshuffle, labeling it a “missed opportunity” to address Malawi’s pressing challenges. In an exclusive interview, Kambanje detailed his concerns, accusing the President of recycling ineffective leaders, prioritizing political patronage, and further straining an already fragile economy.

Kambanje expressed disappointment with the reshuffle, stating that the appointments were “merely a rotation of the same old faces who have repeatedly failed to deliver.” He noted that this move undermines public trust and highlights a lack of visionary leadership.

“This reshuffle offered an opportunity to revamp the government with capable individuals, but instead, it is a reorganization of failure,” he declared.

Kambanje criticized the bloated cabinet, highlighting its financial implications. “The introduction of more deputy ministers and the separation of ministries such as energy, water, and mining into distinct entities is a costly and unnecessary burden on taxpayers,” he argued.

He further decried the duplication in the education sector, with separate ministries for higher education and basic and secondary education. “This redundancy is unjustifiable in an economy where most citizens cannot afford basic needs,” Kambanje said.

The reshuffle, according to Kambanje, reflects political patronage, with appointments designed to appease allies rather than prioritize national interests. He singled out Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma’s reappointment as emblematic of this trend, describing it as an attempt to “save his image” despite past failures.

Kambanje also questioned the logic behind overlapping portfolios, arguing that ministries like natural resources, water, and energy could be consolidated to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

In his critique, Kambanje called for amendments to Malawi’s Constitution to limit the President’s power to create ministries without proper justification. “We need mechanisms to prevent arbitrary decisions that waste public resources. Every ministry should be justified through a cost-benefit analysis,” he asserted.

Kambanje did not hold back in his assessment of President Chakwera’s leadership. “This is the worst President we’ve ever had,” he stated bluntly. “He is not patriotic and prioritizes self-interest over the welfare of Malawians.”

He called on citizens to vote President Chakwera out of office in September, advocating for a leadership shift to rescue the nation.

Despite his criticism, Kambanje expressed hope for a brighter future, urging Malawians to demand accountability and participate actively in governance. “The power to change our country lies with us. Let us push for serious reforms and elect leaders who will prioritize the nation’s needs,” he said.

Kambanje’s statements reflect growing public frustration with Malawi’s leadership and governance. As the country approaches a pivotal election, his critique underscores the urgency for meaningful reforms to address economic hardships and restore public trust.