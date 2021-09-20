Kantengule, Chiwengo are now Mr and Miss Unima respectively

By Christian Kaundo

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-STUDENTS at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) over the weekend have crowned Nova kantengule and Deborah Chiwengo as Mr. and Miss Unima 2021 respectively.

The duo were crowned during a social week event organized by the university’s Students Representative Council (SRC).

Kantengule an electrical engineering diploma student outclassed five other contestants in the men’s category while Chiwengo a first year Gender student out-shined two other models in the women’s category.

The two will hold the office for one academic year and have received MK100,000 each as a prize from National Bank.

The first prince was Vangeli Chinthenga who got MK50,000 seconded by Micah Mwasinga as the second prince.

Lindiwe Nkanaunene became the first princess who also pocketed M50,000 and the second princess was Loveness Chilambo.

Speaking in an interview¸ the newly crowned Mr. Unima Kantengule said he is happy to be the winner of the contest and he expressed gratitude to the students who gave him support during the event.

“I would like to thank everyone for trusting and supporting me, it was very tight as you saw we were six contestants and finishing at the top it has been a great experience for me. I worked for it to make my body look attractive before the competition. I will use this opportunity to represent my school in various activities,’’ he said.

This semester’s social weekend event was sponsored by National Bank, Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) and Success entertainment.

During the weekend, FPAM officials were providing counseling services and disbursing condoms to students with an effort of helping them to prevent unplanned pregnancies.

FPAM project coordinator Jimmy Kachale said aims making scholars aware of some family planning methods in prevention of pregnancies as they continue with education.

“FPAM is implementing a project that is targeting tertiary institution students with information and services. Mainly the services that we are offering are commodities and as well as short term family planning methods such as condoms and emergency contraceptives,” he said.

The Director of Recreation and Culture Christopher Makwera thanked the fellow students for taking part in the social cultural weekend and he assured them that more events will be happening at the institution.

On Saturday night, there was a show that took place in the Great Hall that marked the climax of ‘Ngati watopa ileke, sukulu sakaka” socials which started on Friday.

Hosted by Binuel Phale and Princess Matiki, the event was spiced up by performances from Namadingo , Janta , Suffix , Eli Njuchi , Martse, Miracle Chinga , Nyanesi and others.