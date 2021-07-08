By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) under the Karonga Diocese has stressed the need of empowering communities on Public Expenditure Tracking (PET) saying the vice is key in avoiding the abuse of Government resources at any implementation stage of projects.

Speaking in an interview following an orientation training on Pet with community leaders at Hangarawe in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo CCJP Project Officer Obert Mkandawire, said the empowerment of communities on PET ensures transparency and accountability as well as promote efficiency in the management of public resources.

Adding that, expenditure tracking empowers the citizens to advocate for their need with elected officials and local government representatives.

“There is need to track the money and use of such important resources to improve the quality of life of Malawian hence the training was organized to equip community leaders with knowledge and expertise on the dealings of public resources,” he said.

He observed, that there is need for contractors and consultants who have a good track-record to be employed to conduct the jobs in order to meet the desired expectations of the communities where developmental projects are taking place.

“For a long time the tendering process and the procurement process has been shrouded in mystery as a result most Area Development Committees are not aware whenever there is an advert for procurement or other services,” he explained.

BelliamMsukwa Chairperson for the Finance Committee at the Karonga District Council, admitted a lack of supervision and monitoring on developmental projects was holding karonga back.

“Our supervision and monitoring as a council and as communities on developmental projects leaves a lot to be desired and that’s something we must improve upon as a districts hence we hail the interface for reminding us of our responsibility as a council and as citizens,” said Msukwa.

According to Happy Ndovi chairperson for Area Development Committee (ADC) for Wasambo, expressed gratitude for the orientation describing it as an eye opener to the members.

With financial support from Norwegian Church Aid CCJP has implemented the 5 year Enhancing Social Accountability In Local Governance To Reduce Inequality For An Inclusive Malawi Project in TA Wasambo and TA Mwakaboko in the district.