Karonga hospital X-ray machine restored

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Patients accessing x-ray machine services at Karonga hospital can now afford a smile following the restoration of the long “dead” machine.

For about a year, the district hospital has been operating without an x-ray machine because the existed one was dead.

The development was forcing patients to travel a long distance to Mzuzu central hospital in order to access the x-ray machine services.

The development followed Minister of Youths and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire’s intervention.

According to authorities, Mkandawire who is also the Members of Parliament (MP) for Karonga South Constituency came to their rescue after hearing about the development.

Speaking in an interview with this publication, Mkandawire said he was worried with the status of things at hospital.

Mkandawire said as a son from the district as well as someone under the servant leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, he thought of bailing out the hospital from the problem.

“After being told, I was shocked. I had to meet with the Minister of Health to give me blessings. And after given a go ahead, I had to inject the needed resources. This is what our President is teaching us,” he said.

Director of Health and Social Services for Karonga, David Sibale, confirmed that everything is back to normal and the hospital is no longer referring their patients to any hospital

“We are now able to scan patients right here at Karonga District Hospital, and it’s good for our patients as they will no longer be spending on transport to and from the nearest hospitals,” Sibale said.

He added that the hospital is able to assist patients in time because of the machine.

“We are able to come up with informed decisions on how best we can assist patients who require x-ray services, be it those who have been involved in accidents and others,” he said.

Traditional leaders, community and the district council haveee thanked Mkandawire for the development.

Karonga District Hospital has a catchment area of about 380, 000 people.

