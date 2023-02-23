Sports Analyst Nyirenda cautions NAM’s 15 youngster players inclusion for world cup preps

……Aren’t we placing the cart before horse?…..

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has released names of 25 players to start preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup slated for South Africa between July 28th to 6th August 2023.

However, out of the total number 15 players are from developmental teams, Under 17,19,20 and under 23 which has shocked the veteran sports analyst Charles Nyirenda.

Nyirenda observes that NAM is placing the cart before the horse.

“How do we talk of players from basically nowhere getting picked for a serious assignment World cup with National team side? How long does it take to groom someone to become a notable commodity in the National team? Any way let me comment when the final list comes out”, wonders Nyirenda.

“I have been following the developments in netball, the association seems to run out of options because the players who are overseas are ageing together and something has to be done fast on the domestic front to fill the gap. I consider this call up as a means of exposing future stars and bringing them to camp is the 1st step of slow albeit gradual integration”, he added.

The camp is expected to start from February 26 to March 10, 2023 in Blantyre.

NAM Technical Director Samuel Kanyenda said the association scouted youngsters into the squad following trials conducted in Lilongwe fortnight ago.

“We play fast game than our counterparts in the world hence the inclusion of the youthful players who have shown those characters”, says Kanyenda.

Kanyenda also added that the association is closely monitoring professionals for national team call up ahead of world cup games saying are performing in their respective clubs.

The full list of the 25 players is as follows:

Defenders Laureen Ngwira (Tigresses) Grace Mwafulirwa (Tigresses) Juliet Sambo (Blue Eagles)Beauty Basiao (Tigresses) Chifuniro Moses (Blue Eagles)Shabelo Bengo (Kukoma Diamonds) Maggie Sikwese (Blue Eagles)Martha Dambo (Tigresses).

Mid court Alice Mvula (Blue Eagles)Lusako Mhango (Civonets) Thandie Galeta (Lioness)Florence Gamuka (Shizaella)Flora Chipeta (Tigresses) Takondwa Lwazi (Blue Eagles)Marvis Msunguma (Lioness) Lellie Banda (Tigresses)Eluby Chikooka (Civonets) Shira Dimba (Kukoma Diamonds).

Shooters Alinafe Kamwala (MAFCO) Nancy Njawala (Blue Eagles)Salomy Nkhoma (Blue Eagles)(Brenda Kapira (Tigresses)Sindi Simtowe (Tigress) Jane Chimaliro (Civonets) and the 2022 Region 5 Youth games best shooter Stella Matelezi of Blue Eagles

