Kenyan man, 46, dies outside his car during intimacy with his girlfriend

A 46-year-old man has died in his car while reportedly having sex with his 25-year-old girlfriend.

According to police report, 25-year-old Apofia Oyego who claimed to have dating the deceased the past one year was founded seated beside John Gicheru body.

The report issued by PC Anne Kemunto added that the deceased’s private parts were swollen when he was discovered, Citizen Digital reported.

A sudden death report was filed at the Thika Police station at around midnight on Sunday following the incident. The police recovered some Ksh.850, an I-phone 6 mobile phone, car key, handkerchief and a Subaru motor vehicle of registration KCJ 530C.

The body of the decreased was moved to the General Kago Funeral Home pending an autopsy.

The 25-year-old woman is currently in custody as probe into the death continues.