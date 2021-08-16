– Advertisement –





Somali-based media outlets affiliated to the Islamist militant group al-Shabab have hailed the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.

The outlets cheered the collapse of Western-backed government in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s seizure of the country.

Pro-Shabab websites Calamada and Somali Memo said in their headlines “God is great: the city of Kabul falls to the forces of the Islamic Emirate.”

“Celebrations began across the country, with the flag of monotheism being hoisted in Kabul’s main squares and images released by the Islamic Emirate showing the mujahideen patrolling the neighbourhoods of Kabul as life returned to normal,” Calamada further reported.

Meanwhile the UN Secretary General has said that the Taliban must exercise restraint in order to protect lives.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Antonio Guterres said he had heard “chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country”.

“I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan,” he said.

Guterres added that “We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan.”

He also called on the council to use “all tools at its disposal” to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and ensure human rights are protected, and said all countries should be willing to take in Afghan refugees.

According to Guterres the UN still has staff and offices in areas now controlled by the Taliban.

The Taliban captured Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, 20 years after they were ousted from power.

Source: Africafeeds.com