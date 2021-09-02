NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A form four student from Kuresoi South, Nakuru County in Kenya succumbed to injuries inflicted to him by a man identified as Japheth Bii, who is said to have caught him in the act with his wife.

Police’s Peter Obonyo confirmed the incident saying the student was accosted and stabbed by Bii using a sword, before he lost his life while he was being attended to at the Rift Valley General Hospital.

“It was reported that Edmond Kipng’etich ,19, a form four student was found in the house of Bii allegedly having an extra marital act with his wife Judy Chelang’at who is about 35. Bii attacked the student in his house who was luckily rescued by members of the public,” Obonyo said.

The incident was reported at the Olenguruone police station where probe was immediately launched, hours before the 19-year-old student succumbed to the sword injuries inflicted on him.

“After the rescue, Kipng’etich was rushed to the Olenguruone hospital before he was rushed to the Rift Valley General Hospital where he succumbed after his situation worsened,” Obonyo added.

According to Obonyo, police and investigating officers have since launched a manhunt after Bii escaped.