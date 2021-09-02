Chakwera and Chilima (from right) storming Capital Hill premises

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday, September 2, 2021 stormed the Department of Human Resource Management and Development (DHRMD) at Capital Hill in the capital Lilongwe amid delays in remitting salaries to public servants.

Chakwera visited the departing to demand answers and call officials to account for the chronic delays salaries payments.

The President was coming from the launch of a nutrition campaign at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC), when he directed his motorcade to take him to Capital Hill instead of State House.

Upon arrival, the Malawi leader visited two offices to ask the civil servants there if they had received their August salaries.

From there, Chakwera proceeded to DHRMD, the department responsible, to interrogate the Controlling Officer and express his great dissatisfaction with the delays, the malaise shown by those responsible for resolving the problem, and the excuses given for failing to do so for months.

During the surprise visit, the Malawi leader was accompanied by his deputy Saulos Klaus Chilima, who is also Minister Responsible for Public Sector Reforms, and Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

President Chakwera has since demanded that a report on the problem and the remedial measures to be taken to urgently resolve it be put on his desk tomorrow for his continued intervention.