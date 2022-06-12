By Chisomo Phiri

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-The Police in Kenya’s Embakas area are investigating a bizarre incident in which an elderly woman lost her life after supposedly fasting for almost three weeks.

According to police reports, Catherine Mutuku Kibara, 78, was found dead at her home in Nyayo Estate on Monday June 6, 2022 after a long spell of prayer and fasting which apparently started on May 18, 2022.

Police arrived at aforementioned conclusion after finding a register detailing her fasting schedule at the scene of crime.

Detectives are of the opinion that the woman died from starvation, but say an autopsy will be conducted on her body to determine the exact cause of the death.

It is reported that the victim’s kin broke into Kibara house on Monday June 6,2022 after efforts to reach her via phone call proved unsuccessful.

Despite living alone, Kibara’s family said the victim always kept in touch with her relative’s.

She is said to have been found dead few days before her family opened the door of her house.

Fasting ( going without food and drink for a period of time) is an ancient practice and some people believe it must have existed amongst believers from the very beginning.

Catholics might give up an item or two such as sugar or soap for the 40 days of lent leading to Easter, but most people do not forgo all meals.

Fasting is also commonly found in Jewish and Islamic faiths.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...