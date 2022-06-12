By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A five day tri-nation netball tournament organized by Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) is set to kick off on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the Commercial City Blantyre, Malawi.

Malawi, Zimbabwe and Namibia are set to battle it out in the junior (U19) and senior levels.

Malawi Queens celebrating victory

The visiting teams, Zimbabwe and Namibia have safely arrived in the country ready for the battle.

As per Local Organising Committee Chairperson, Carol Babu, said preparations have gone on very well despite starting late.

Babu added before the kick off the committee is conducting clinics to time keepers and record keepers which she described as very vital to the development of Malawian netball since it is first of its kind to be conducted in the country.

Imeldo Nerongo, General Secretary for COSANA from Windhoek, Namibia was overwhelmed with the tournament saying as COSANA they have stayed over 10 years without competitions hence this is a good start for the region.

“These games will improve the status of our Senior teams as ranking games in Africa are limited hence created this tournament in the region.We are hoping that each participating country will get better rankings.

“The tourney will help Malawi to retain position 6 on INF which they lost just last year to Uganda and at the same time good preparations for Commonwealth games slated for Birmingham City, England. Thanks Malawi for hosting this tournament,” Nerongo narrated on her arrival.

Isaac Chimwala, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) General Secretary, said the Queens are well prepared for the tournament and added this will help NAM to fine tune the Queens ahead of Birmingham City, Commonwealth games in July.

First games on June 12, Namibia will play Zimbabwe from 10:00hours morning, Namibia U19 and Zimbabwe U19 will battle it out from 16:00hours before the host Malawi Queens take on Namibia at 18:00 hours.

Queens Coach, Peace Chawinga is motivated after top shooter Joyce Mvula who has just parted ways with Manchester Thunder confirmed her availability, Mwai Kumwenda will miss the Tri-Nation tournament as Australian Netball League is still running but will be available for the Commonwealth games. Takondwa Lwazi has also returned to the squad after one year absence.

Full Queens squad, Joyce Mvula,Tendai Masamba,Maggie Sikwese,Jane Chimaliro,Sindi Simtowe,Jesca Mazengera,Takondwa Lwazi,Thandi Galeta,Bridget Kumwenda,Shilla Dimba,Carlo Mtukule,Towera Vinkhumbo,Mada Mkandawire, Laureen Ngwira and Beauty Basiao

The Tri-Nations netball tournament will be taking place at Kamuzu University of Health Science (KUHES)

