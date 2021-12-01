The president of Kenya spoke to Parliament on Tuesday praising the country’s response to the pandemic.

In his State of the Nation speech, president Uhuru Kenyatta downplayed the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

“Today I am happy to go on record in this august house as having succeeded in the choices that our administration made. Because of our fiscal stimuli, today I can report that the impact of Covid on our economy was 14 times less than that of the global economy”, said the President.

Facing an election next year, President Kenyatta criticised the rejection by the courts of a constitutional amendment and praised economic growth in the country.

“During the second quarter of 2021 real GDP recorded a phenomenal 10.1 percent growth and this is the highest growth ever recorded in one quarter in Kenya’s history”, affirmed Uhuru Kenyatta.

Critics of the president have raised concerns about a number of issues missing from the speech such as the high level of debt in the country.

Source: Africanews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...