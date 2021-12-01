MCP head office

Barely five days after Prophet Seer Sabao predicted cracks in the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), some concerned members of the party have petitioned their president, Lazarus Chakwera, who is also the head of state, to immediately call for a National Executive Committee indaba.

This is the third time for the grouping to write the party’s President expressing their dissatisfaction with the conduct of some top officials who are embroiled in underhand dealings in government.

In a letter dated 26th November 2021, the members have also repeated their call for Chakwera to fire Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni, and State House Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga.

“True to our fears, you have seen yourself sir how some of those you surrounded yourself with have entangled in dubious deals and shameful ways leading to their subsequent dismissals by yourself. This seed is not of MCP,” reads part of the letter.

The frustrated members have further told Chakwera to reshuffle his cabinet and fill vacant positions; arguing his prerogative is not a blank cheque.

A spokesperson for the grouping, Alex Major has confirmed writing Chakwera, stressing he must explain his actions to the party members at MCP headquarters if he can’t call for the NEC meeting.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali is yet to comment on the matter.

Chakwera is currently in office or resting at the State House following the cancellation of his upcoming engagements yesterday.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Chakwera wants to attend to pressing national issues.

While preaching on Saturday, Prophet Seer Sabao, a head of the Angelic Gathering for Christ Church (AGAC), prophesied that cracks will soon emerge in the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where a certain political figure is set to form a new party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...