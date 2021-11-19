LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa on Friday, November 19, 2021 accused opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Ben Phiri of sponsoring series of demonstrations that are taking place in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

The development resulted into delay of Parliament proceedings as Phiri demanded evidence from the minister over the allegations.

Second Deputy Speaker of the August House, Aisha Adams asked Msukwa to give the house the evidence of his accusations towards Phiri.

However, Msukwa failed to produce the evidence as he said he heard it from another parliamentarian.

The Second Deputy Speaker then asked Msukwa to withdraw his remarks of which he did.

The lawmaker Phiri told The Maravi Post in an interview that he has never funded any demonstrations and he can not do it now especially after what he witnessed in the last demonstrations during their regime.

“I have never funded demonstrations, I can’t fund demonstrations, demonstrations are right to the people as it shrine by the constitution but because I witnessed the destruction that was there during the last demonstrations, I wouldn’t want to be part to any sort of funding of such that’s why I raised it up to put the record straight.” Ben explained

He added, “It is the end of the matter because we are in political house, so alot of politics work where they will decide to intimidate the person, maybe to make sure that the person is intimidated than not raising up issues by threatening the person which I don’t get intimidated but at the same time the minister himself really withdrawn the matter and the record has been put straight.”

Different groups in Blantyre and Mzuzu have organized demonstrations over the cost of living and socio-economic challenges rocking the country.

Bon Kalindo, former parliamentarian is the one leading the Blantyre protests and Phunziro Mvula of Social Revolutionary Movement is the one leading Mzuzu demonstrations.

Blantyre demonstrations on Friday ended in chaotic scenes after Malawi Police Service ran battles with protesters amid teargas spray.

