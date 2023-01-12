Schools to reopen on January 17

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Cholera has finally ordered the reopening of Lilongwe and Blantyre schools on January 17 after two weeks were closed over escalation of Cholera outbreak.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo who is also Co-Chairperson for Task force on Covid and Cholera told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday that is directing public and private schools and other education institutions to enforce safe water and sanitation practices using the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Schools and Education Institutions already made available by the Ministry of Education.

Kandodo has also issues orders to district and city councils banning precooked foods vending along streets, in local markets and bus depots, within school premises, and such like places, using provisions in their bylaws.

She therefore asked the councils to close with immediate effect all marketing, transport and travel, sporting, religious and entertainment facilities including those belonging to the local councils that do not have on-site safe water, functional toilets, organized and hygienic refuse disposal facilities, until the deficiencies arecorrected.

The minister therefore urged the councils to clean up all centralized refuse dump sites,and or hygienically retire filled up dumpsites.

She further call upon all parents, teachers, traditional, religious and political leaders to enforce adherence to the Cholera preventive and containment measures in their areas of

jurisdiction, and to advocate for early seeking of care when one is experiencing

Cholera signs and symptoms, such as

vomiting and diarrhea.

Chiponda however reminded the general public that the Cholera outbreak is still firmly with us and as the country continue to record rising number of cases despite signs of reduced transmission and deaths in a few areas.

“As of January 11, 2023, 22,759 Cholera cases and 750 Cholera related deaths have been reported since the onset of the outbreak in March last year, Most worrying is that our case fatality rate remains around 3.3%, as opposed to therecommended rate of less than 1% and thereare currently approximately 892Cholera casesadmitted for care in treatment units across the Country,” discloses Chiponda.

She disclosed that government is working with well-wishers andpartners to do everything possible to contain the outbreak.

