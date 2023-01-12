Local gold mine

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government has bought 187 kilograms kkgs) of Gold through Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) at a sum of MK9.4 billion.

Minister of mining Albert Mbawala disclosed this on on Thursday, January 2, 2023 in the capital Lilongwe during face the press

According to Mbawala in the next month of February RBM will also start buying gemstones.

“Buying gemstones from the citizens of the county will highly contribute towards creation of job opportunities as well as improving living standards of malawians,” he assured.

Bawala disclosed that government is currently in talks with three mining companies in the name of mkango limited, Global mentals and lotus who have shown interest to mine in the county.

He added that government is not ready to bend down their rules on mining companies that have selfish reasons.

Malawi’s extractive industry has not fully utilised.

