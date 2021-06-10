Police officers chasing away motorcyclists

By Thandie Chadzandiyani



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is running battles between Malawi Police Service and motorcyclists in Lilongwe since Tuesday, June 8, 2021 after city council launched cleaning exercise of chasing away unlicensed motorcyclists.

The exercise has been marred with chaotic scenes as some motorcyclists end up brutally beaten while sustaining injuries.

The city council is using police officers to confiscate unregistered motor cycles while banning them to operate in town.

One of the exercise victims Amos Yakobe from Area 36, cries out, “This Tonse government is not thinking right. Imagine my bike has been destroyed and now am injured how do they expect me to provide for my family now.

“They told us to insure our bikes which we did, they why are they chasing us like animals now? This is uncalled. They can’t change us without proper notice”.

Lilongwe city motor bike tax operators association Chairperson Prince Mpata expressed sadness to The Maravi Post in an interview on Thursday, that the exercise is brutal.

Chaotic scenes

Mpata disclosed that its association was not given a date line to stop operating in the city.

“Lilongwe city wrote us a letter to warn us to stop operating in the city, unfortunately they did not indicate the reason or the mistakes why we should stop our business.

“We heard that the Lilongwe city council has released a cheque of MK6.5 million to the police department to help them in chasing all the motor bikers out of the town which came as a surprise,” worried Mpata.

Lilongwe City Council authorities declined to comment on matter as ugly scenes continues in the capital Lilongwe.

