MACRA revokes licenses

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has revoked Content Licences for Power FM 101 and Dziko FM for failure to pay annual licence fees.

In a statement Maravi Post has in possession MACRA Director General Daud Suleman says as of October 18 2022, which was the deadline for payment, Power FM 101 and Dziko FM owed MACRA MK31.745 million and MK37.64 million, respectively in outstanding fees.

He says the revocation of the licences will be effective 30 days from October 19, 2022, the date of receipt by Power FM 101 and Dziko FM, of the notification from Maces revoking their licences.

Suleman adds that, MACRA has renewed content licences for Angliba Radio and Television as it has fully paid its outstanding fees balance.

“The following licensees have also fully paid their outstanding fees; MIJ FM, Voice of Livingstonia, Chisomo Radio and Ndirande FM,” reads MACRA statement.

Meanwhile, the regulatory body is advising all licensees in the county that, failure to pay annual license fees is a serious breach of their licenses and they risk having their licenses revoked if the fees are not paid.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...