By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Speaker of Malawi Parliament Catherine Gotani-Hara has found herself into political fights with opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Shadreck Namalomba over Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairship court battle.

Gotani-Hara told the news conference on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 that her office is working within the law regarding to PAC chairship arguing that Namalomba sentiments of being blocked was not true.

But the Speaker left the news conference without giving proper directive on how the committee will operate pending public funds mismanagement in government agencies, ministries.

Hara hinted that Namalomba is being served with court order hence could not prevented from working in the committee.

The saga which among others pends PAC Meetings until clear direction is made by judicially risks the investigation of public money plunders inquiry.

“Parliament respects the court order as it still recognizing Namalomba as PAC Chairperson. In fact he has been assigned to work on Monrovia ,Liberia on 31 November where he will represent the country as a Chair soon after returning from African Organization of public accounts committee (AFROPAC) which was held in Pretoria”.

She said Parliament is failing to dissolve the current PAC in fear of disturbing all the committees.

“The public may wish to note that a number of committees are already working on number of issues of National interest to avoid duplication of efforts Parliament is consolidating all these matters to ensure coordination of matters,” argues Hara.

Namalomba retained PAC chairmanship after seeking court redress when he was replaced by Mark Bottoman.

