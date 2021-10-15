Chakwera and Chilima (from right)

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration has been challenged to use taxes payers money with intended purposes amid social-economic ills.

The call comes following the recent increased prices of fuel by an average of 25% ,Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) want government to put in place measures that will in the long run reduces fuel prices.

In a statement signed by CAMA, Executive Director John Kapito said the fuel prices have a negative impact on consumers’ cost of living as prices of essential goods

The consumers body observes that with fuel price rise services will drastically go up while Consumers find

These increases unavoidable due to factors such as high fuel import prices and the depreciation of

the Malawi kwacha.

Kapito said government needs to share the burden of high cost of a living with consumers as a result of the fuel price increases that includes reducing their high and obscene fuel allowances.

“Government should reduce allowances for the Executive, Senior Government Officials, Judiciary and Parliament as this is the only way government can demonstrate that it is sharing the burden of the high fuel prices and its impact on ordinary poor Malawians,” said Kapito.

He added that President Chakwera, his vice and the entire cabinet to cut down on their unnecessary travels both within and outside Malawi, sharing the burden or the high cost of living must be demonstrated by action and not words.

Kapito said “if these are true examples of servant leadership they must demonstrate as promised by the President during his campaigns”.

Chakwera is being accused of petty local and international trips which are costing tax payers money heavily in millions of kwachas.