Mental ailments rock Neno district

As people in Neno District are commemorating World Mental Health Day, the officials have revealed that almost 25 percent of the population in the district suffers mental disorders.

Neno District is holding activities to mark World Mental Health Day at Neno Stadium.

The day falls on October 10 every year.

Although the district has not concluded a study on the prevalence of all mental disorders, it is estimated that at least 25 percent of the 160,000 population of the district is sick mentally.

This translates to 40,000 people in the district.

Neno district is in the Southern Region and it is the only district without tarmac road.

The district has also been in the media for killing of elderly people accused of bewitching people magically through lightening.