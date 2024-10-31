Malawi court slaps Annie Mumba with 53 years sentence for husband Mumba murder

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Hight Court Mzondi Mvula on Thursday, October 31, 2024 sentenced Annie Mumba, the widow of the late Professor Peter Mumba to 53 years in prison after being found guilty of her husband’s murder in April 2020.

The late Professor Mumba, who was chemistry tutor at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), tragically lost his life in circumstances that led to an extensive investigation and trial.

The court found sufficient evidence to convict Annie Mumba, resulting in the severe sentence handed down

Judge Mvula expressed that the decision was intended to serve as both a punishment and a deterrent for similar crimes.

This case has drawn significant public interest, given the tragic nature of the incident and the high-profile background of the individuals involved.

The sentencing marks the conclusion of a case that has weighed heavily on the community, leaving many shocked and saddened by the events leading up to the tragedy.