MEC reviewing court ruling on IDs usage in voter registration exercise

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has issued an important public update on the conduct of voter registration, following a recent court ruling.

This statement aims to inform the public of any adjustments in the registration process, reaffirming MEC’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible Malawian can register to vote in the upcoming elections.

According to the statement, the MEC is reviewing and implementing procedural changes in line with the court’s directives, which will impact registration timelines, accessibility, and operational processes across registration centers.

The Commission is working to make the registration process as smooth and inclusive as possible while upholding the legal framework that guides Malawi’s electoral practices.

The MEC is revising the voter registration schedule to comply with the court ruling, ensuring that the registration timeline is manageable for all regions and allows maximum voter turnout.

Further details on exact dates and locations will be shared soon.

MEC has introduced measures to reach underserved and remote areas, improving the accessibility of registration centers for all eligible Malawians.

This includes enhanced mobile registration teams in some regions to reduce travel difficulties for voters.

To register, eligible Malawians are required to present valid identification at registration centers.

MEC staff will be available to guide registrants and address questions to ensure a smooth process.

MEC says will continue to provide timely updates and notifications on the registration process.

Citizens are therefore encouraged to join the MEC’s official WhatsApp community for real-time information on voter registration and election updates.

Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC’s Director of Media and Public Relations, emphasizes that cooperation from all citizens, political parties, and stakeholders is crucial to the registration process.

Mwafulirwa urges all Malawians to stay informed and participate actively in the registration period, contributing to a peaceful and transparent election process.