Schorchers fail to defend Cosafa Women’s Championship in Semi-Finals

…..Malawi 0-2 Zambia

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi women national football team, the Scorchers have failed to defend the Cosafa Championship after being shown an exit door.

The team suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Zambia’s Copper Queens on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in South Africa in Semifinal one of the championship.

The Lovemore Fazil-coached side who went into this year’s championship as the reigning Champions, managed to battle and match the 2023 runners-up intensity in the first half, keeping the scoreline at 0-0 at the break.

Malawi had chance to take a lead through Asimenye Simwaka, Sabina Thom and Leticia Chinyamula.

But Schorchers’ efforts ended in Zambia’s goalkeeper and missing the upright with an inch respectively in the first stanza.

Copper Queens resumed the game with the intent and hunger for the goal, their fighting spirit paid off early in the second half.

Ochumba Lubanji opened her goal account in the semifinals with just two minutes into the second half as she capitalized on Malawi’s defence and goalkeeping lapse.

As scorchers pushed to equalize, Zambia scored the second goal in the 68th minute through Fridah Mukoma again in similar fashion.

Coach Lovemore Fazili made few changes upfront to ignite fire power, he brought on Catherine Kachala Josefe Jersey for Asimenye Simwaka and Leticia Chinyamata in the 77th and 53rd minute respectively.

However, despite the changes, Malawi failed to get goals until the last whistle of the match and it was confirmed that Scorchers have failed to sail through to the final to defend the title.

Zambia who were the runners up are in the final to face between South Africa who has Mozambique 4-1 through post match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in second semifinals.

Malawi head coach Lovemore Fazili said the result was not the true reflection of the game as they dominated the play especially in the first half.

“I have accepted the defeat though it was not the true reflection of the match. We created chances but failed to score and our friends capitalized on the two blunders we made in defence and goalkeeping.

“We have learnt more lessons from this year’s championship, we will go back to Malawi and start preparing for the next year’s edition. Lastly congratulation to Zambia”, said Fazili.

To reach the semifinals, Malawi defeated Madagascar 1-0, drew 1-1 against Botswana before thumping Mauritius 9-0 in the last match group B.