Malawi Electoral Commission Cracks Down on Voter Registration Fraud

Lilongwe, Malawi – In a move aimed at maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has arrested Mr. Wiseman Enock for attempting to register multiple times during the ongoing voter registration exercise in Lilongwe.

Enock was apprehended at Msambeta School on December 8, 2024, immediately after he registered for the second time.

The MEC has expressed deep concern over this incident and has taken steps to provide clarity on how it occurred, the safeguards in place, and the consequences of such actions.

According to the Commission, Msambeta School, like other registration centers, has three teams for voter registration.

Enock managed to register twice because the second registration was done on a different gadget from the first one.

However, the registration machine is designed to detect and prevent multiple registrations on the same gadget, whether online or offline.

If Enock had attempted to register a second time using the same machine, the system would have flagged him immediately, and the registration would have been rejected.

The MEC’s de-duplication process is also in place to identify and resolve instances of multiple registrations.

The Commission uses National ID numbers and advanced biometric technology, including fingerprints, to detect and remove duplicate records, ensuring that each voter is registered only once in the final voters’ roll.

The MEC has assured the public that its system is robust and capable of detecting duplicates, ensuring that the final voter register is free of multiple entries.

However, any individual attempting to exploit the system for personal or political gain will be held accountable under the law.

The Commission has also reminded the public that registering more than once is a serious electoral offense punishable by law.

The recent case of Mr. Bisias Elton Nkhoma, who was found guilty of registering twice in Blantyre City and ordered to pay a fine of K200,000.00 or face two years of imprisonment, serves as a warning to would-be offenders.

In a statement, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, Director of Media and Public Relations at the MEC, emphasized the Commission’s commitment to maintaining a transparent, inclusive, and accountable voter registration process.

The MEC appeals to all eligible voters to register only once, as required by law, and to cooperate with its processes.

Attempts to manipulate the registration process, whether through multiple registrations or other fraudulent activities, will not be tolerated.

The MEC’s efforts to uphold electoral integrity are crucial in ensuring the credibility of the electoral process.

As Malawi gears up for the 2025 general elections, the Commission’s vigilance will be crucial in preventing electoral fraud and maintaining public trust.

With the arrest of Enock, the MEC has sent a strong message that voter registration fraud will not be tolerated, and those who attempt to manipulate the system will face the full force of the law.