Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the Rebel Leader Behind Assad’s Downfall?

By Twink Jones Gadama

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has been making headlines lately for his role in overthrowing Bashar al-Assad’s regime after 54 years of rule.

But who is this man, and what’s behind his sudden shift from a radical extremist to a reformed leader?

Born Ahmad al-Ashra, al-Jolani adopted the pseudonym “al-Jolani” as a reference to his claimed family heritage in the Golan region, which was seized by Israel after the Yom Kippur War.

His journey into conflict began in 2003, when he joined al-Qaeda forces in Iraq following the U.S. military invasion.

This ultimately led to his arrest in 2006 and subsequent imprisonment by the United States.

After his release in 2011, al-Jolani returned to Syria and founded the al-Nusra Front of al-Qaeda.

However, in 2016, he announced a split from al-Qaeda, rebranding his group as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham [Front for the Conquest of the Levant].

The following year, the group merged with another jihadist rebel group to form HTS, which managed civil and municipal affairs in the group’s stronghold of Idlib.

Al-Jolani’s recent statements, especially since the taking of Aleppo, have presented a more moderate image, rejecting sectarianism and even notifying minorities, such as the Christian population in the city, that they had nothing to fear from his forces.

He has also promised not to engage in retaliatory attacks against Alawites, the Islamic sect to which the Assad family belongs.

But while al-Jolani’s newfound moderation may be genuine, some analysts believe it’s also pragmatic.

Aron Lund of the think tank Century International told German news site 20 Minuten that al-Jolani’s efforts to present himself as a responsible actor rather than a toxic jihadi extremist will make his task easier.

“The less panic there is at the local and international level, and the more al-Jolani appears to be a responsible actor rather than a toxic jihadi extremist, the easier his task becomes,” Lund said.

However, while al-Jolani has said he has no interest in “external action,” the very name of the group, and his pseudonym “al-Jolani” indicate that the group may decide to take a hostile stance towards Israel in the future.

As the world watches, one thing is clear: Abu Mohammed al-Jolani is a man with a complex and tumultuous past, and his future remains uncertain.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani’s rise to power and his sudden shift from radical extremism to moderation have left many analysts and observers wondering what’s next for Syria and the region.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the world will be watching closely to see how al-Jolani’s HTS group will shape the future of Syria and the Middle East.