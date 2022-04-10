By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Reports reaching Maravi Post Sports desk on Sunday night, April 10, 2022 show that the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has fired Meke Mwase as national team head coach, replacing him with Mario Marinica who was the Technical Director.

FAM Executive Committee made the decision at its quarterly meeting held in Mangochi on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

According to FAM, the decision was arrived at after the committee was impressed with the performance of the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January this year under the Romania tactician.

Marinica who will choose his backroom staff is expected to sign a new contract for his new role.

The Association’s Technical Development Officer Benjamin Kumwenda has been named as the new Technical Director.

But Football fans have reacted to the changes with many believing FAM has made a wrong decision to let Mwase go, but that he could have been kept in the coaching panel for him to gain experience from the expatriate.

