BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Capital FM’s Phinex Chidaya has won the Best Radio Reporter award in the just ended Mo626 College Basketball tournament.

Chidaya, who emerged runner-up in last season’s event, is the only female journalist among the awardees this time around.

Chidaya in the middle smiling

For emerging winner in her category, the seasoned sports reporter has walked away with MK300,000.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station’s Bright Kanyama is this season’s runner-up in the radio category.

In the print category, Times Group’s Ronald Mpaso came first with Nation Publications’ Solomon Manda as runner-up.

Benjamin Maona of Kulinji Online and Times’ Mpaso emerged winner and runner-up respectively in the online category.

National Bank of Malawi Plc has been sponsoring the event to the tune of K63 million annually.

Prospects are high that the tournament which is played by tertiary institutions across the country will return in the new season.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...