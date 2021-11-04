By Andrew Magombo

LILONGWE-(MANA)- Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, has warned public officers in her ministry who sleep on their jobs that appropriate action will follow if they will not pull up their socks as cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) are still on the rise.

She sounded the warning on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in Lilongwe when she presided over a media orientation ahead of the annual campaign of 16-days of Activism scheduled later this month.

In her address, the minister said it is appalling that 30 years after the initiative was launched globally, cases of gender based violence are on the rise in the country.

The minster attributed GBV increase to, among others, to some responsible authorities who she said are failing to do their job.

She bemoaned that the ministry’s headquarters is laboring with a lot of issues which were primarily supposed to be handled by gender officers, youth officers and social welfare officers at district level.

Kaliati therefore directed Principal Secretaries and Directors to put mechanism of monitoring that all officers are helping victims of GBV all times.

“If this won’t happen, I will push you myself because we don’t want snoring officers here. I am a minister not an officer expected to do work which isin their job description and I will not tolerate this.”

“President Lazarus Chakwera is looking forward to a violent free country as we continue aiming towards achievement of our developmental agendas hence there is no room for continued negligence in my ministry.”

She then asked the ministry’s top management to intensify awareness programs, road shows, and council meetings with local leaders among other mitigating factors as immediate interventions to rising cases of GBV.

According to statistics from the Malawi Police Service, so far this year Malawi has registered about 13056 cases of gender based violence out of which 1224 cases where for defilement.

The report further indicates that a majority of sexual violence was subjected to young women between the ages of 14 and 24.

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign that was launched in 1991 by the Centre for Women’s global leadershipto prevent and end violence against women.

It starts on 25th November which also International Day for the elimination of Violence against Women and ends on December 10 which is also the World Human Rights Day Locally, the commemoration will take in Chintheche, Nkhatabay under the Theme “Orange Malawi: End Violence against Women, Act Now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...