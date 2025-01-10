Malawi Government pursues Alfred Gangata over alleged forged tax documents

By Burnett Munthali

The Malawi government is reportedly taking legal action against Alfred Gangata, the Vice President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Central Region, over allegations of forging tax documents from the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) during the 2017 and 2018 period. The police are said to be actively pursuing Gangata to face charges related to falsifying official records.

According to documents obtained by Malawi24, Gangata, who owns Masters Security Services, is accused of falsifying a Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) under his company’s name. The TCC, which carries the number MRA/MTO-LL/000952, is claimed to be a fraudulent document that was used to misrepresent his company’s compliance with tax laws.

The forged TCC, which is a critical document required for businesses to operate legally in Malawi, is alleged to have been used by Gangata as part of an effort to secure a contract with the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR). It is suggested that Gangata’s intent was to manipulate the situation and gain an unfair advantage in competing for the opportunity.

Documents detailing the case have now been circulated to all police officers, and authorities are intensifying their efforts to locate and arrest Gangata for violating legal provisions on falsifying records. These actions are reportedly in direct violation of both the MRA’s regulations and the country’s broader legal framework.

Falsifying official documents is a serious criminal offense in Malawi, and if Gangata is found guilty, he could face significant legal consequences, including potential imprisonment and fines. The case has raised questions about the conduct of high-profile political and business figures in the country, particularly regarding the potential abuse of power and resources for personal gain.

The police are said to be gathering evidence in preparation for formal charges, and they are seeking to ensure that Gangata is held accountable for his alleged actions. The developments surrounding this case have also sparked public discussions on the need for greater transparency and integrity among those in influential positions.

At this stage, the public is awaiting further information on how the case will unfold, as the government works to uphold the rule of law and ensure that any individuals found guilty of illegal practices face appropriate legal consequences. The case also serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical conduct and compliance with regulatory frameworks, especially for individuals and businesses involved in government dealings and public service contracts.

This case could become a significant test of the government’s commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring justice for all Malawians, regardless of their political affiliations or status.

Warrant of Arrest Issued for Alfred Gangata Amidst Allegations of Falsifying Records

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Lilongwe Resident Magistrate Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Alfred Gangata, DPP’s vice president for the centre on charges of falsifying records and forgery. The allegations stem from Gangata’s alleged preparation of a false tax clearance certificate between 2017 and 2018 to meet the bidding process requirements advertised by the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

According to the court documents, Gangata is accused of contravening Section 112(4) of the Taxation Act and Section 336 of the Penal Code. The warrant of arrest comes amidst reports that the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is attempting to silence the opposition by arresting its members on trivial charges.

Gangata has been actively conducting political rallies in the central region of Malawi, particularly in Lilongwe, where he has been drawing large crowds. This has reportedly threatened the MCP’s grip on power, prompting the ruling party to employ intimidation tactics against the opposition.

The DPP has expressed concerns that the arrest warrant is a politically motivated move aimed at stifling the opposition’s momentum. Reports indicate that the police, allegedly under the MCP’s influence, have planned to arrest senior DPP members in a bid to weaken the party’s structures.

The development has sparked widespread condemnation from human rights activists and opposition parties, who view the arrest warrant as a blatant attempt to muzzle the opposition. The DPP has vowed to continue its political activities, despite the intimidation tactics employed by the ruling party.

Gangata’s case has raised questions about the independence of the judiciary and the police’s impartiality in handling cases involving opposition figures. As the country gears up for the 2025 general elections, the opposition has expressed concerns about the ruling party’s intentions to use state institutions to suppress dissenting voices.

The DPP has called upon the international community to take note of the developments and to exert pressure on the Malawi government to respect human rights and the rule of law. The party has also urged its supporters to remain calm and to continue participating in peaceful political activities.

As the drama unfolds, Malawians are watching with bated breath to see how the situation will play out. One thing is certain, however: the arrest warrant issued for Alfred Gangata has set the stage for a tense and potentially explosive political showdown in the lead-up to the 2025 elections.