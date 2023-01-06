Gumba addressing the press

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government plans to reclaim back iddle land for proper development usage.

This will be possible through Ministry of lands which is set to have a law that allows more than people to build more than three upstair houses.

Addressing face the press on Friday, January 6, 2023, in the capital Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba said the new planning will help more people to get land at one place to create space for others to build.

“Within one plot will be several owners as people are expected to build on each others building,” said Gumba.

He said government will be taking back land from foreign nationals as the land belongs to citizen.

Gumba said currently land officials are doing land auditing for already bought idle lands of which government will be taking them back and given to those that are willing to develop.

Currently, Malawians are still struggling to buy government owned lands as most of them are owned by foreigners.

