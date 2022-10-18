Tonse alliance is falling

By Burnett Munthali

There is a serious debate going on everywhere in Malawi as we speak. Malawians are not happy with rampant government corruption, lack of commitment to deal with corruption decisively, over expenditure, the rising cost of living of essential commodities, excessive travels of the President within and abroad with bloated entourage fuel shortages, lack of forex, and electricity outages. It is a well known fact that a President wins an election using his party manifesto.

However, the citizens of this country are looking for good leadership, just two years down the line after Chakwera won a controversial fresh presidential election which was challenged in court in 2020.

They need Leadership which is able to influence and guide the people of this nation.

Whatever it takes, wherever that leader may come from, Malawians are looking for leadership that can transform this nation. They are tired of corruption, excuses and speeches by the President and his cabinet ministers now and again without anything to show.

It does not matter anymore whether a good leader will come from the Malawi Congress Party, Democratic Progressive Party, United Democratic Front or United Transformation Movement. Malawi is moving away from party politics to leadership politics.

The voice is loud and clear that many would not like to continue with the current leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera. Malawians are very disappointed, fed up and furious with MCP leadership because of its inabilities.

Apparently, there are 4 types of leadership: Autocratic, Democratic, Laissez-faire, and

Transformational Leadership. As for Chakwera, he is a laissez faire leader.

Malawi today is looking for a leader with good leadership qualities. Speaking American English alone ,in a decent suit is not sufficient.

The citizens of this country are looking for someone who is focused, mindful, deliberate, consistent, strategic, willing to admit when he is wrong, and teachable.

All the noise flying around is because the people of this country want a President that possesses self-awareness, garner credibility, focuses on relationship-building, has a bias for action, exhibits humility, empowers others, stays authentic, presents himself as constant and consistent, becomes role model and is fully present.

President Chakwera has the attitude of trusting and relying on his subordinates. He doesn’t micromanage or get too involved, he doesn’t give too much instruction or guidance. Instead he lets his cabinet use their creativity, resources, and experience to help them meet their goals.

Malawi is searching for Transformational Leadership approach that causes change in individuals and social systems. A leadership that creates valuable and positive change in the followers with the end goal of developing followers into happy and successful individuals.

Vice President Saulos Chilima declared himself a transformational leader, when he broke away from the DPP in 2018, who said he had come to do transformational politics. I noticed later that he was far away from what he was saying.

Malawi, as you read this, is looking for transformational leadership which is idealized influence, inspirational motivation, intellectual stimulation, and individual consideration.

This generation is looking for

Transformational leadership for inspiring individuals to succeed. They want transformational leadership that recognizes the strengths and weaknesses of individual cooperatives or groups of Malawians and realises that each Malawian works to their capabilities.

Reverend Chakwera is an example of laissez-faire. He stands back and lets his cabinet make decisions and lets them set their own deadlines. He doesn’t offer much feedback. In Tonse government: Dr Chakwera exhibits laissez-faire leadership leaving decisions to subordinates and provides little direction.

Let’s have a look at Church leadership where Reverend Lazarus Chakwera is coming from and was President of Assemblies of God for more than twenty four years. This will probably give us an insight why we have this kind of a leader today.

Church leadership is about serving others in accordance with Christ’s interests so that they can see and accomplish God’s purpose for them in the world. A church leader needs qualities that influence and morally support the congregation, the volunteers, and others within the community.

A good church leader must have the following qualities and leadership skills:

Love, Modesty, Self-development, Motivation, Correction, Integrity, and Follower of God’s Will.

Although the heart of leadership according to scripture is servanthood (Mark 10:42-45), the Bible also teaches that legitimate leaders have authority, in the sense of a right to direct others. This authority comes from God and is delegated to leaders for the good of the church.

The main aim of having Christians get involved in politics is not just for them to represent the church in the government, but more importantly to address the challenges.

The key role the church plays/can play in politics is through its prophetic ministry. “Prophetic” here means speaking into policy, structure, or issues in the name of God and Christ, or on behalf of humanity in general or of a community in particular. Therefore, I wish to say that I don’t understand the reason Chakwera is a laissez faire leader. He isn’t a good leader for Malawi.

Catholics are instructed to participate in the political process, be informed voters, and to encourage elected officials to act on behalf of the common good. There are, however, limits to official Church political activity.

There is a relation between religion and politics. But religious beliefs and practices also potentially support politics in many ways.

The extent and form of this support is as important to political philosophers as is the possibility for conflict.

Moreover, there has been a growing interest in minority groups and the political rights and entitlements.

