Nyasa Capital Finance Cup

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Central Region Football Association of Malawi (CRFA) has communicated that the match between Mchinji Boma Strikers FC and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC in Nyasa Capital Finance Cup will be replayed at Lilongwe Community Ground on Wednesday, October, 19, 2022.

The replay is coming up after the two teams failed to complete taking post match penalties at the Mchinji Community Ground on Sunday due to the darkness that engulfed the place.

The game ended 2-2 after regulation time and the fate was anticipated to be decided through post match penalties.

The two sides started taking the penalties until they reached 22 all each.But the darkness came up as the game started a bit late 1500hours hence the referee of the day, Chipiliro Phiri, decided not to resume the kicks.

Both CRFA and the two teams Mchinji Boma Strikers FC who were playing at home and the visitors Kamuzu Barracks Reserve have agreed to have a replay at the neutral venue.

However, CRFA Public Relations Officer Kondwani Kandiado has appealed to teams playing in the leagues sanctioned by the association to observe time.

“We know some teams are struggling financially to get transport to fulfill their fixtures, but we are appealing to them to observe time to avoid repeating what happened in Mchinji.Teams should look for roadworthy vehicles when they are travelling for the away fixtures”,

“Teams may risk losing points if they may miss the kick off time without genuine reasons “,Kandiado warned.

The winner between the two sides will complete the round of 16 list in the MK8.3m Nyasa Capital Finance.

Nsaru United FC, Zaithwa FC, Airborne Rangers FC, Blue Eagles RSV FC, Dedza Young Soccer, St Gabriel Medicals FC, Villa FC,Santhe ADMARC FC, Green Rangers FC, Extreme FC, Wimbe United FC, Dickson United FC, Simbi FC,Kawinga FC,Ekas Freight Wanderers FC already qualified to the round of 16.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC who defeated Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC 6-2 in the 2021 final have been booted out in the preliminary round by division one league side Zaithwa FC from Dedza District.

