Chakwera enjoys global trotting without remorse

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s public hospitals have been faced with acute stock out of essential Medicines putting lives of poor and marginalized at risk of dying from curable diseases.

This was revealed in a press release issued by Oxfam on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

This comes as President Lazarus Chakwera continues enjoying petty local and international tours which he could save some funds to buy drugs and essential medical equipment in public facilities.

President Chakwera’s trip could be avoided as about only local trip cost taxpayers MK20 million on average.

In the press release, Oxfam revealed that a recent study conducted by The Universal Health Coverage Coalition (UHCC) indicated that essential Medicines to non communicable diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes are among the drugs that have stocked out.

Among the districts in Malawi with essential drug shortages, Nsanje, Mchinji, Dowa, Mangochi, Karonga, Neno, Mzimba, Lilongwe, Dedza to name a few indicated worrisome figures.

The findings from Development Communications Trust (DCT) in Balaka at Chiyendausiku Health center indicated that among the shortages of medicines, there were some irregularities in stock cards as they were not updated as required by 2003 National Health Commodities and Logistics Manual.

It has also been revealed that Malawi loses about 30% of the national drug budget due to pilferage in the process of transportation from supplier or manufactures to the national warehouse such as central medical Stores.

UHCC study revealed that Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) is ineffective and sometimes incessant stock out of essential drugs which indicates that Malawi is failing to stock essential drugs as required by the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines List (EML).

Recently, a pharmacy technician was charged in Mchinji district at Mkanda Health center after being found breaking into a drug store at night to steal drugs.

In 2020, a guard at Thyolo District Hospital was arrested after he allegedly stole medical drugs from the hospital.

Few years ago, Central Medical Stores officials were also arrested two for allegedly misappropriating drugs.

Since President Chakwera took reins of power, Malawians have been living in hell subjected to social-econoimc ills including skyrocketing basic good and services; cooking oil, fuel and among others.