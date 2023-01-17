Malawi: Schools reopen after cholera killed 750 people

Academic work is resuming in primary and secondary schools in Malawi‘s two major cities following a cholera outbreak that killed hundreds of people.

The cholera outbreak began in March last year and has so far killed more than 750 people.

Schools in the capital, Lilongwe, and the commercial hub, Blantyre, had remained closed for at least two weeks after the Christmas holidays.

Reports say the infections are still high in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda said schools now have access to safe water and improved sanitation facilities. This will go a long way in reducing infections reported in schools.

The minister was optimistic that infections in schools would reduce due to improved sanitation facilities.

Malawi is among 31 countries globally hardest hit by cholera.

Last week, the government asked for international assistance as it was running low on medical supplies.

The widespread cases of cholera in the country are as a result of the aftermath of tropical storm Ana and cyclone Gombe that caused extensive flooding last year and destroyed the country’s water and sanitation systems.

