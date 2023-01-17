Idris Elba turns an advocate for food security, efforts to combat climate change

The last time British actor Idris Elba was in Davos during the World Economic Forum, it was to perform as a DJ at a party with R&B superstar Mary J. Blige.

Almost a decade later, the versatile artist is back in the Swiss Alpine village with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, in a very different role: as an advocate for food security and efforts to combat climate change.

During his previous gig in 2014, “messaging was, you know, ‘have a good time guys’,” Elba told AFP.

“There were some very, very interesting people as my audience, but it’s nothing compared to being here this time.”

The Elbas, who are goodwill ambassadors for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development, are in Davos to urge the world’s corporate and political elite to do more to help small farmers in Africa.

“We have specific goals and specific targeting and messaging to do while we’re here,” he said.

“It has been a very different experience from the first time.”

