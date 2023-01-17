The Pursuit of Real Happiness

By MaraviPost Author

This was forwarded to me from Facebook. I am reluctant to say from whom because the material might not have been original. So in fairness I want to give full credit to the person that actually wrote this enlightening food for thought

Whilst in Lusaka for some football assignment l met my former pupil driving a very beautiful BMW X6. He shouted my name from a distance in a traffic jam parked Lumumba Road and he hinted l follow. I obliged.

He did manage to find space and parked his nice car. He identified himself and the school where l taught him, ‘ Principles of Accounts’ and ‘ Commerce’ in 2006 Muleya High School in Chililabombwe.

He further explained how he went to Edinburgh Scotland University to be a lecturer in Business Studies Management. We had a good time in Cairo Road Corner Bar. The rest is history. l was very happy to meet him because mostly, l am insulted and harassed by some former students l taught.

Now yesterday evening he sent an email inviting me to visit him in Glasgow Scotland in March 2023 in an all-expenses paid for, imagine in the package l will watch a Football Match at the famous Ibrox Stadium, hope to meet my Fashion Sakala Jnr of Glasgow Rangers. I will definitely be clad in my Konkola Blades Football colours. This is real the ‘pursuit of happiness'( a film by Will Smith’. I am so happy here this morning that this drink🍺 is already loading. It reminds me of this story l was told in Mumbai, India in 2004.

When Indian billionaire Ratanji Tata was asked by the radio presenter in a telephone interview:

Sir, “what do you remember when you got the happiest in life?”

Ratanji Tata said:

“I have gone through four stages of happiness in life, and I finally understood the meaning of true happiness.

The first stage was to accumulate wealth and resources.

But at this stage I didn’t get the happiness I wanted.

Then came the second stage of collecting valuables and items.

But I realized that the effect of this thing is also temporary and the luster of precious things does not last long.

Then came the third phase of getting a big project. That was when I had 95% of the diesel supply in India and Africa.

I was also the owner of the largest steel factory in India and Asia.

But even here I did not get the happiness that I had imagined.

The fourth step was when a friend of mine asked me to buy wheelchairs for some disabled children.

About two hundred children.

At the behest of the friend, I immediately bought the wheelchairs.

But the friend insisted that I go with him and hand over the wheelchairs to the children. I got ready and went with him.

There I gave these children the wheel chairs with my own hands. I saw a strange glow of happiness on the faces of these children. I saw them all sitting in wheelchairs, moving around and having fun.

It was as if they had reached a picnic spot, where they were sharing a winning gift.

I felt real happiness inside me.

When I decided to leave, one of the kids grabbed my leg.

I tried to slowly release my legs, but the child looked at my face and held my legs tight. I leaned over and asked the child: do you need anything else?

The answer this kid gave me not only shocked me but also completely changed my outlook towards life”

This child said:

“I want to remember your face so that when I meet you in heaven, I can recognize you and thank you once again….!!”

