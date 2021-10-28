……..Over 4, 000 borehole rehabilitated nationwide

By Alick Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara says the Borehole Rehabilitation Project which the company is doing in all the constituencies is saving a lot of lives and making it easy for people to access clean and safe water.

Hara made the remarks after the company rehabilitated more than 50 non-functional boreholes in his constituency.

According to Hara the challenging part government has hard over the years is maintaining dead boreholes so that people should have access to portable water.

“For some time now we have been focusing on drilling boreholes and it has been expensive for government, what we have been lacking is the issue of repairing boreholes and the coming in of Pacific Limited will help in saving resources that have been allocated to boreholes project,” said Hara.

The Speaker of Parliament has since asked other stakeholders to complement government efforts in curbing the challenges people are facing to use clean water.

She has however urged government and other concerned stakeholders to consider using piped water in due course.

On his part, Pacific Limited Founder Faizal Aboo said the company is carrying out the initiative as one way of helping government in providing clean water in line with the Agenda 2063.

Aboo is optimistic that the project will assist in saving hours spent by people to search for clean water in their areas.

He said “the initiative will help people to be productive, instead of walking long distances to look for safe water they will focus on some other productive things to do which will help in improving the country’s economy,’’.

To date the company has rehabilitated more than 4, 000 boreholes nationwide. Pacific Limited is set to maintain non-functional boreholes in all the constituencies.

