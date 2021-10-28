BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia, who is Legislator for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, together with the Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Dr George Kainja, have described Illovo Sugar Company Limited ‘a true friend’ in time of need for the donation of three pickup vehicles to the service.

During a grand ceremony at Ngabu Police Post, Mia said the three vehicles valued at over MK60 Million would assist in the reduction of crime, as against the background of dire need, now the men in uniform in the constituency and the district at large have better means of transportation.

Mia cited increased cases of cattle rustling, cross border human and child trafficking and Gender Based Violence as the ones to be addressed by police in the district.

Echoing on the same IG Kainja appealed to the beneficiary station and posts to show gratitude for the donation by taking good care of the vehicles.

The function also extended to the commissioning of Ngabu Police Post, which together with Chikwawa Police Station, have been renovated at the cost of MK18 Million.

The vehicles donation from Illovo Company follows Abida Mia’s request as parliamentarian for the area after realising the need.

