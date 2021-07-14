BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 dismissed an appeal by murder convict Misonzi Chanthunya.

Chanthunya’s lawyer Micheal Goba Chipeta argued that his client’s conviction and sentence was based on fake call logs.

However, Director of Public Prosecution Steve Kayuni argued that the state proved its case in the high Court beyond reasonable doubt.

Last year the high Court sentenced Chanthunya to life imprisonment for murdering his Zimbabwean girl friend Linda Gasa.

Chanthunya was appealing against his conviction and sentence.

