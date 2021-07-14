Mkaka and Chilondola (from left)

By Chilimunthaka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Like a dream becoming true, all Regional Chairpersons (RCs) for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 left their party headquarters smiling after the party presented to them brand-new Toyota Hilux pickups to be used when executing duties in their respective regions across the country.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony that took place at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe, the party’s Secretary General who is also lawmaker for Lilongwe Mpenu, Eisenhower Mkaka said said the party MCP has mobility challenges for party’s leaders in all regions.

Mkaka emphasized on the point that the vehicles presented to the RCs are not for showoffs but to represent the party in serving Malawians in all regions.

MCP SG added that as a party has a lot of resources which has become the source of fund for the purchase of the vehicles.

He added that the party believes the vehicles will really serve for the intended purposes.

Representing the Regional Chairpersons Augustine Chidzanja for the Lakeshore region told reporters that they are happy to have received the vehicles as it has been a long time problem with them.

Chidzanja added that as regional chairpersons, they are thankful to the party for considering buying the fleet for its regional leadership.

MCP has been struggling after losing some of its property during the infamous Operation Bwezani in 1993 when the Malawi Young Pioneer group was dissolved.