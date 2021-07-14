John Biziwick on target

By Chikondi Manjawira



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says has exceeded its 2020/2021 Fiscal year Tax Revenue target which was set at MK1.079 trillion by MK28.7 billion.

The Authority’s Commissioner General, John Biziwick revealed the news during the 2021/2022 New Tax Measures Media Training in Mangochi on Saturday.

According to the Commissioner General, the Authority collected MK1.108 trillion which is a collection record considering the various challenges that the economy encountered such as Covid-19 which negatively affected operations of both the businesses and the Authority.

“I thank members of staff for a job well done. However, the credit should also extend to the taxpayers. This record is a testimony that there are numerous compliant taxpayers who pay their tax liabilities on time and in full. It is, therefore, with great humility that the Authority sincerely expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all taxpayers who voluntarily came forward to pay their taxes. Even those that we had to push to comply, we say thank you for paying taxes, expressed Biziwick.”

Biziwick further urged those who failed to honour their tax liabilities in the last fiscal year to come forward and pay their due taxes.

“Talk to us if you are not able to pay all your tax arrears at once. We can always find a wining solution for both you and MRA. We want everyone to positively contribute towards national development and we will be happy to help you to be a tax compliant business or person”, emphasized Biziwick.

MRA’s Commissioner General is optimistic that the Authority will meet the 2021/2022 Fiscal year’s Revenue target set at MK1.033 trillion despite the short period and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This Fiscal year will run for 9months from July 2021 to March 2022.

“As an Authority, we have put in place a number of measures that will enable us achieve the target such as Block Management System where tax affairs of individuals, small and medium enterprises are managed by demarcating an area. Another way to achieve the target is by putting Tax Stamps on products such as cigarettes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, which is one way of dealing with smuggling and illegal production of such products in Malawi.

“Msonkho Online will help us achieve the target because it will see an automation of all Domestic tax processes and procedures leading to improvements in management of taxpayer compliance in terms of registration, filing and filing accuracy and payments, in so doing, help taxpayers better fulfill their tax obligations”, added Biziwick.

Secretary General for Association of Business Journalists, Gregory Gondwe believes that the media needs to take up the responsibility to inform and educate the taxpayers of the reasons they are supposed to pay taxes.