By Tione Andsen

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Gender parity took a centre stage Tuesday morning during the eight draw of Airtel Yabeba promotion and three lakeshore districts dominated the top winners.

The draw was conducted virtual at Airtel Headquarters in Lilongwe saw four customers winning top prizes of weekly draw of MK1 million each.

Two ladies from Salima and Nkhotakota and two men from Mzuzu and Mangochi were made instant millionaires.

The winners in the eighth draw including Chikombe in Salima, Tomato seller, Adidya Samuel, Icra Kazembe fish seller from Maldeco Mangochi, Mzuzu based shop keeper, Smith Phiri and Nkhotakota based housewife, Maneno Aisa

During the draw, 250 customers went away with MK10, 000 cash each.

“I cannot be happy since I have not received the cash. I will be extremely happy once I have the cash in my hands,” Aisa reacted after being informed of her winning million kwacha cash.

She said she would decide what to do with it since she was a housewife.

Shopkeeper, Phiri said, “Oh! Oh! Oh! I am happy that I am one of the lucky winners of this week’s weekly draw of Airtel Yabeba promotion.”

He urged Airtel customers to continue topping up their phone in order to stand a chance to be lucky winners in the coming draws.

Airtel Malawi’s PR, Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chirwa said it has been satisfying to witness how Airtel Yabeba promotion was transforming lives of our customers.

She said the diversity of the luck winners has been fulfilling to witness, with most of the winners being entrepreneurs, who are using the proceeds to boost capital for their various small businesses.

Since the first draw was conducted on May 13, 2021, a total of MK57 million has been disbursed to customers, 32 millionaires have been created , 50 customers have pocketed MK100,000 each, 2,000 customers have received MK10,000 each

The Final draw for the top prize of MK5million is slated for August 15, 2021.