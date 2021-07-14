Pastor Salanje eyeing office of president

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As Malawians are feeling the pinch of ‘cluelessness’ of the incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, who is also a Pastor, South Africa based Pastor Hastings Salanje has expressed interest to contest for the country’s highest office in 2030.

According to Salanje, his regime, which will run from 2030 t0 2040, will be a government of the youth arguing recycled politicians have already proved to be spent forces.

“In 2030 we will have a Government of young ones, we are tired of recycled politicians who don’t bring the change we want.

“This will be the Government of young Malawians with new brain to change Malawi.

After serving God here abroad i will come back home to serve our people and our Country,” wrote Salanje on his facebook page.

Information gathered indicates that Hastings Salanje, the founder of God’s Chapel International, was born on 28 August 1972 and is married to Jennet Salanje and has six children together, five boys and a girl.

He became born again in 1991 and received a calling in 1996.