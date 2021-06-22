Chakwera for free Malaria nation

MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera is optimistic that Malawi will be Malaria free nation come 2030 considering efforts government and developmental partners are injecting in the health sector.

When launching “The Zero Malaria Starts with Me Campaign” in the eastern district of Machinga on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, President Chakwera observed that though it might look too ambitious considering how long Malaria has globally been traumatizing people.

Chakwera however hinted that as head of state he remains confident and committed to create Malaria Free Malawi by the year 2030, owing it to collective strategy against the disease.

While admitting that the country continues to lose its citizens including pregnant women and children to the disease with at least 6 lives everyday rendering Malaria to continue being the leading cause of death in the country, the President lamented that as a country Malawi will not allow the disease to keep robbing the hope that the country has for its better and bright future, saying as a nation, Malawi will do everything possible to create Malaria Free Malawi in the next nine years.

He called on all responsible sectors to implement the campaign with zeal to make sure that the disease is completely defeated in Malawi.

Chakwera says civic leaders such as chiefs should use the available systems to help end Malaria.

The President added that using collective strategy can easily help to defeat the disease.Chakwera says Malawi spends K19 billion every year on interventions related to fight malaria in the country.

He said ending Malaria can help to save this money which can be channeled towards other things.

The Malawi leader however says eradicating Malaria will also help in increasing the number of tourists that visits the country.

Meanwhile, Malaria cases in the lakeshore districts of Mangochi and Machinga have dropped that most households are spending months without any member diagnosed with the disease, thanks to World Vision Malawi’s long Lasting Insecticide Net (LLINS) distribution and, Larvicide management and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) five year project intervention.

Mangochi and Machinga remain most vulnerable districts on Malaria variance that pregnant mothers and under five children tend to be victims.

Since 2018 to 2021, cases of Malaria particularly for Mangochi has been reduced to 63% due to IRS intervention in Traditional Authority (T.A) Mpondasi.

Malaria is currently contributing 36% of out patients and 15% of admissions in the country’s health facilities and last year alone at least 6.9 million cases were registered claiming 2,500 lives to remain the highest deadly disease more than any other disease including the naval Covid-19 pandemic and Malawi invests about MK19 billion in Malaria Commodities annually.