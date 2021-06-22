MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Malaria cases in the lakeshore districts of Mangochi and Machinga have dropped that most households are spending months without any member diagnosed with the disease, thanks to World Vision Malawi’s long Lasting Insecticide Net (LLINS) distribution and, Larvicide management and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) five year project intervention.

Mangochi and Machinga remain most vulnerable districts on Malaria variance that pregnant mothers and under five children tend to be victims.Since 2018 to 2021, cases of Malaria particularly for Mangochi has been reduced to 63% due to IRS intervention in Traditional Authority (T.A) Mpondasi.

Through the media tour World Vision conducted from Sunday, June 20 to June 22, 2021 in two districts show that households are having less cases of Malaria compared to two years ago.

The tour reveals that a household can stay a month without any family member diagnosed with Malaria and other malnutrition diseases.Dorine Enoch of Group Village Headman (GVH) Kafulumira, T.A Mpondasi in Mangochi testifies to eradication of Malaria.

“Before the spray to my house, the family used to have three case of Malaria in a month but now, its the thing of the past as we can stay more than three months without someone in house gets sick of Malaria.

Alinafe Bauleni of GVH Chamata, T.A Chamba in Machinga chipped in, “We are very grateful for the mosquito net distribution as the cases for Malaria have dropped only that we need new nets.

“We are also excited with village clinics that we are no longer traveling long distance to see medical attention when our family members get sick. On top of that our nutrition uptake has gone up due consistence healthy workers visitation and follow ups”.

Jessie Kapila,Mangochi’s Mpondasi Environmental Health officer attributed the reduction of Malaria cases to adherence and effectiveness of the residual indoor spray chemicals.

But Kapila complained of urban households whose uptake to RIS still remain a challenge as most houses refused to move utisels, furniture for house’ walls spray.

“Since 2017 till 2020, Malaria cases have been dropped to about 63% in Mangochi district due to the two intervention; spray and nets distribution. We hope that with the impact come 2024 at the end of the project will reach 90% of reducing mosquito population that case Malaria,” assures Kapila.

Lily Mwanja, World Vision Malawi’s Development facilitator to Maternal and Child health for TAs Chamba and Mposa in Machinga district echoed on the same that maternal and under five or infants deaths have been reduced to the net distribution and village clinic services.

The project is being finance from Global Fund against Malaria from 2019 to 2024.

Success stories from Mangochi and Machinga on Malaria fight comes ahead of President Lazarus Chakwera launch of “Zero Malaria Starts with me campaign”.

President Chakwera is expected to launch the campaign on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Liwonde, Machinga district.